100+ Academics Across Globe Sign Letter Protesting Firing of Professors in Iran

Professors “Unjustly Dismissed” from Iranian Institutions for “Political Reasons”

Universities Not Escaping Intensifying Repression in Islamic Republic

In yet another reflection of intensifying repression in the Islamic Republic, a large group of prominent scholars and academics from around the globe have written a letter in protest against the firing of several professors from universities in Iran “for political reasons.”

The letter by the academics rejected any legitimate reason for their dismissal, stating “It is the politics of intolerance and a lack of respect for academic freedom that have prompted their unjustified terminations.”

The letter was signed by 105* professors from academic institutions across the U.S., including leading universities such as Yale, Columbia and John Hopkins University, as well as universities in the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Canada, India, Turkey and Qatar.

The letter noted the damage the lack of freedom of expression is inflicting on Iran, “a country that has suffered so much from brain drain and ever shrinking body of experienced scholarly personnel.”

**The letter does not mention the names and institutional affiliations of the dismissed university professors, but the Scientific Association of the University of Tehran has issued a statement protesting the expulsion of Dr. Arash Abazari from the Department of Philosophy at the Sharif University of Technology. Also, the Jamaran news website announced the dismissal of Dr. Fazeli, professor of sociology at Shahid Beheshti University. The number of dismissed professors exceeds these two, and Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) is investigating the dismissals to shed further light on the situation.

One signatory, Dr. Kazem Alamdari from California State University, said to CHRI, “we did not want to jeopardize [the dismissed professors’] situation [but] we want to circulate this news because we believe putting the authorities under public pressure is more effective than anything else.”

Scholars and academics are highly revered in Iran; knowledge of the professors’ dismissals is likely to result in public criticism.

The letter is reprinted in full below.

In protest against the unjustified dismissal of colleagues in Iran:

We write this letter in protest of the recent dismissal of several professors at different institutions of higher learning in the country. The dismissal of these professors are not isolated incidents, as they seem coordinated nationwide — a recurrent phenomenon in contemporary Iran, especially in recent years.

Considering the background of those affected, the dismissals cannot be justified on academic grounds. Insufficiency of scholarship seems to have had no bearing on the decision of the administrators at these institutions to end their employment. It is the politics of intolerance and a lack of respect for academic freedom that have prompted their unjustified terminations.

It is widely recognized that the services of social scientists and humanities scholars are critical in addressing some of the most fundamental issues and persistent social problems besieging human societies, the Iranian in particular. Such services, however, will come to fruition and bear fruit only when scholars are left unconstrained by political exigencies and unfettered by ill-thought policies of “political correctness.” If this is a universal principle for scholarly productivity anywhere, it is even more urgent in Iran, a country that has suffered so much from brain drain and ever shrinking body of experienced scholarly personnel.

We demand that all dismissed professors be unconditionally reinstated immediately so that they continue their productive services to their students, institutions, and broader community.

[Signed],

Abghari, Shahla Professor of Microbiology, Life University, Atlanta, Georgia Abghari, Siavash Professor of Finance, Morehouse College, Atlanta, Georgia Abrahamian, Ervand Professor Emeritus, City Univ of New York Adib-Moghaddam, Arshin University of London Afary, Janet University of California, Santa Barbara Afshari, Ali Adjunct faculty in System engineering department of Engineering and Applied Science at George Washington University Afshari, Reza Professor Emeritus of History and Human Rights, Pace University Akbari, Hamid Professor of Management, Carroll University, Wisconsin Akhavi, Shahrough, Adjunct Professor of Political Science, Columbia University Alamdari, Kazem California State University, Northridge Amanat, Abbas William Sumner Professor Emeritus of History, Yale University Amirahmadi, Hooshang Distinguished Service Professor, Rutgers University Atabaki, Touraj International Institute of Social History, The Netherlands Royal Academy of Arts and Science Azimi, Fakhreddin Professor of History, University of Connecticut Bajoghli, Narges Assistant Professor of Middle East Studies, Johns Hopkins University Banuazizi, Ali, Professor of Political Science, Boston College Bavafa, Reza University of Southern California Bayat, Asef University of Illinois Behdad, Sohrab Professor of Economics, Denison University Boroujerdi, Mehrzad Professor and Director, School of Public and International Affairs, Virginia Tech Chamankhah, Leila University of Dayton Chehabi, Houchang Esfandiar, Boston University Dallalfar, Arlene, Professor Emerita, Lesley University Darvishpour, Mehrdad Professor of Sociology, Mälardalen University Ehsani, Kaveh DePaul University. Ehsani, Mohammad PhD, PE, SE, Centennial Emeritus Professor of Civil Eng., University of Arizona Entessar, Nader Professor Emeritus of Political Science, University of South Alabama Executive Board, Institute for Social Sciences & Humanities (Iran Academia) Falah, Soraya, California State University, Northridge Farhang, Mansour, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, Bennington College Fazaeli, oja Associate Professor, Department of Near and Middle Eastern Studies, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland. Ghanoonparvar, M. R. Professor Emeritus of Persian and Comparative Literature, The University of Texas at Austin Gheissari, Ali, University of San Diego Ghorashi, Reza, Professor of Economics, Stockton University, New Jersey Haeri, Shahla Professor of Anthropology, Boston University. Haghighatjoo, Fatemeh, Dr. Boston University Hamedani Kamkar, Azita, Department of Near Eastern Languages & Civilizations, University of Pennsylvania Hamedani, G. G. Professor, Mathematics, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI. Hashemi, Nader University of Denver Hessami, Aram, Political Science Professor, Montgomery College Rockville MD Hoodashtian, Ata, Canada Associate Professor in Political Science and Philosophy. Swiss Umef University, Geneva Hoodfar, Homa, Emerita Professor of Anthropology, Concordia University, Canada. Hosseini, Parvaneh, Worcester University, Adjunct lecturer, Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies and Department of Health Science. Izadi, Kazem Retired Professor, University of Tehran Jahanbegloo, Ramin Professor, Vice Dean, O. P. Jindal Global University, India Javaheri, Mohammad Professor of Mathematics, Siena College, Loudonville, NY Kadivar, Mohammad Ali Boston College Kadivar, Mohsen Duke University Kamali, Mehrak, the Ohio State university Kardavani, Kazem Retired Professor at E. Sadegh University, Tehran Karimi-Hakkak, Ahmad Emeritus Professor of Persian Language, Literature and Culture, University of Maryland Katouzian, Homa St Antony’s College, University of Oxford Kazemzadeh, Masoud, Sam Houston State University Khalili, Ahmad, Professor Emeritus of Sociology, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania Khanlarzadeh, Mina Ph.D., Northwestern University Khatam, Azam PhD., York University Khosokhavar, Farhad retired professor at Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, Paris, France Kian, Azadeh, Professor of sociology and gender studies, université de Paris. Mahdi, Ali Akbar Professor Emeritus, Ohio Wesleyan University Mehran Kamrava, Professor of Government, Georgetown University Qatar Meisami, Sayeh, Associate Professor of Philosophy, University of Dayton Milani, Abbas Hamid and Christina Moghadam Director of Iranian Studies, Stanford University Farzaneh Raymond J. Nelson Professor, University of Virginia Mir-Hosseini, Ziba School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London Mirsepassi, Ali New York University. Moaddel, Mansoor, Professor of Sociology, University of Maryland-College Park MoghadamValentine M., Professor of Sociology and International Affairs, Northeastern University Moghaddam, Fathali Professor of Psychology, Georgetown University; Editor of the Cambridge University Press book series on Progressive Psychology Moghissi, Haideh Emerita Professor, York University, Canada Mohammadi, Majad Retired Professor of Sociology. Mojab, Shahrzad Professor, University of Toronto, Canada Monshipouri, Mahmood, San Francisco State University Nafisi, Azar former, fellow, and Director of Cultural Conversations at Johns Hopkins- SAIS Nasr, Vali, Professor of International Studies, Johns Hopkins University Navab, Mohammad, Professor, University of California, Los Angeles Niroomand-Rad, Azam Emeritus Professor, Georgetown University, Washington D.C. Nomani, Farhad Professor Emeritus American University of Paris Noorbaksh, Mehdi Ph.D., MBA, MHA, Professor of International Affairs and Business, Harrisburg University, Vice President, World Affairs Council Harrisburg Paivandi, Saeed Professor of Sociology, University of Lorraine (Nancy, France) Parhami, Behrooz Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of California, Santa Barbara Parsa, Misagh Professor of Sociology, Dartmouth College Rahimieh, Nasrin, Howard Baskerville Chair of Humanities and Professor of Comparative Literature, University of California, Irvine Rahnema, Saeed Professor, York University, Canada Rastegar, Asghar MD, Senior Research Scientist, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine Roshandel, Jalil, East Carolina University Sadeghi-Boroujerdi, Dr Eskandar, Assistant Professor in Contemporary Politics and Modern History of the Middle East, Goldsmiths College, University of London. Sadri, Mahmoud, Professor of Sociology, Texas Woman’s University. Saeidi, Shirin, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Arkansas. Sahimi, Muhammad, Professor of Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, and Petroleum Engineering, University of Southern California Seyed-Ghorab Asghar, Utrecht University Shahpari, Hasan, Community College of Philadelphia Shirazi, Arman Ph.D., Senior Scientist, CSM North America Siavoshi, Sussan, Trinity University Sobhani, Iradj, MD, PhD, Professor in Medicine, Head of GIT department and Cancer research team at UPEC University in France Soltani, Ebrahim Associate Professor, Political Science, Eastern Michigan University Tabari, Esfandiar Akdeniz University Antalya Tajali, Mona, PhD, Associate Professor of IR & WGSS, Agnes Scott College Talattof, Kamran University of Arizona Tavakoli, Mohammad professor of history, University of Toronto Tohidi, Nayereh, professor of Gender Studies, California State University, Northridge. Vahman, Fereydun, Professor Emeritus, University of Copenhagen Zamani, Hadi PhD, Retired Economic Adviser, UK Department for Transport, and the National Economic Research Associates Zangeneh, Hamid, Retired Professor of Economics, Widener University Sullivan T. Zohreh, Professor Emerita, Departments of English, African Studies, Unit for Criticism, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, Il. 6180 Tavakolian, Bahram, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology and Sociology, Denison University

*This article was revised on February 10, 2022, to add two more names to the list of signatories and name two professors who have been dismissed.

**This article was revised on February 10, 2022, to name two professors who have been dismissed.