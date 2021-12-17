UN Adopts Resolution Criticizing Iran’s Human Rights Abuses
On December 16, 2021, the UN General Assembly adopted draft resolution II, “Situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” with 78 votes in favor, 31 against and 69 abstentions.
The resolution expressed serious concern at the alarmingly high frequency of the death penalty, including against minors. It urged Iran to cease use of the death penalty and commute the sentences for child offenders on death row and called on Iran to carry out various reforms, including:
…to ensure, in law and in practice, that no one is subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, as well as to cease the systematic use of arbitrary arrests and to release persons detained for the exercise of their fundamental freedoms. It further expressed serious concern at the restrictions on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, and the use of excessive force related to the peaceful protests against water shortages in July 2021, and labour rights between March 2020 and July 2021. Further, the Assembly urged Iran to eliminate all discrimination against women and girls, calling for the release of women human rights defenders detained for exercising their rights.