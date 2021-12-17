UN Adopts Resolution Criticizing Iran’s Human Rights Abuses

On December 16, 2021, the UN General Assembly adopted draft resolution II, “Situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” with 78 votes in favor, 31 against and 69 abstentions.

The resolution expressed serious concern at the alarmingly high frequency of the death penalty, including against minors. It urged Iran to cease use of the death penalty and commute the sentences for child offenders on death row and called on Iran to carry out various reforms, including: