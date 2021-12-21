Support Human Rights in Iran and Your Donation Will be Matched

Dear Friend and Supporter,

While families around the world come together to celebrate the holiday season, we ask that you remember the people of Iran, who are facing great hardships under a repressive and corrupt government, and support our work to defend their basic human rights.

YOUR DONATION WILL BE MATCHED by a generous donor, DOUBLING your gift

Citizens are arrested for peaceful dissent, lawyers imprisoned for defending clients, students jailed for demanding free speech, protestors beaten or killed, and religious minorities jailed for their beliefs.

Yet the Iranian people refuse to be silent. And we should not be silent either.

Stand with the Center for Human Rights in Iran this holiday season to support those who refuse to bow to oppression.

Donate now to support the fight for human rights in Iran



Over the last 12 months, your support has helped us:

Advocate successfully for Iranians’ increased access to COVID vaccines

Strengthen Iranians’ ability to evade the state’s online surveillance and censorship

Seek accountability for the victims of the government’s crushing of the 2019 protests

Focus international attention on crimes against humanity by President Ebrahim Raisi

Don’t be silent this holiday season. Your voice matters.

The Center thanks you for making this work possible, and wishes you a peaceful and hopeful holiday season.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran