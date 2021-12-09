Joint Statement: Free Arbitrarily Detained Right to Health Defenders in Iran

The following joint statement, signed by 23 international human rights organizations including the Center for Human Rights in Iran, calls on Iranian judicial authorities to release the activist Mehdi Mahmoudian and defense attorneys Arash Keykhosravi and Mostafa Nili.

These peaceful human rights defenders, who were arbitrarily arrested while trying to sue Iranian authorities for the government’s incompetent response to the COVID-19 pandemic, now face lengthy prison terms on fabricated charges.

Following is the statement published in English and Persian.

We, the undersigned civil society and human rights organizations, call for the immediate release of prominent human rights defenders Mehdi Mahmoudian, Arash Keykhosravi, and Mostafa Nili, who have been arbitrarily detained by the Iranian authorities since August 14, 2021. We also call on the international community to urge Iran to end these arbitrary detentions in keeping with its international human rights obligations.

On August 14, 2021, Iranian authorities arbitrarily arrested a group of seven human rights defenders, including five lawyers and one journalist, as they prepared to file a complaint against the country’s National Task Force against Coronavirus, including the Minister of Health and other officials responsible for the mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis. The human rights defenders were arrested at the office of the Tehran Citizens’ Rights Protection Association, a human rights organization they recently established and registered. Two lawyers, Leila Heydari and Mohammad Hadi Erfanian, were released after a few hours. Two other detainees from the group, lawyer Mohammadreza Faghihi and human rights defender Maryam Afrafaraz, were also released on bail on August 29, 2021. The three other members of the group, human rights defender and journalist Mahmoudian and human rights lawyers Nili and Keykhosravi however, have remained in prison for over three months, and are facing an ongoing criminal trial.

In an open letter published by Mahmoudian, Nili, and Keykhosravi in October 2021, they wrote they had experienced rights violations in prison, including being held in solitary confinement for over a month, and they were under pressure to refrain from filing their complaint. Two weeks after their arrest, Iran’s judiciary spokesperson stated that the detainees and bailees were charged with the crime of “disruption of public order.” On November 15, 2021, a group of Iranian human rights defenders and activists inside the country published a statement with over 500 signatories condemning their detentions and charges, saying that their detentions and charges violate fair trial guarantees under Article 34 of the Iranian Constitution and demanding their immediate release.

In the late summer of this year, Iran faced its fifth peak of Covid-19 with an official daily death rate that reached over 600 people. With more than 128,000 total deaths since the initial outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, authorities have failed to provide details into their plans for domestic vaccine production and repeatedly changed policies on vaccine imports. Iranian citizens have been expressing their anger on social media at the government’s mismanagement, lack of transparency, and unclear vaccination policies during the first six months of 2021. In their unfiled complaint, Mahmoudian, Nili, and Keykhosravi echoed the sentiment of countless Iranians, arguing that authorities who delayed vaccine production and imports were responsible for worsening health consequences of the pandemic.

We, the undersigned organizations, condemn the arbitrary detention of Mahmoudian, Nili, and Keykhosravi, which we believe is connected to, and intended to curb their human rights activities in violation of international human rights law. Iran is a State Party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), ratified in 1975. This treaty guarantees equality before the law and equal protection of the law as well as legal representation to assure protection of rights. Article 9 of the ICCPR recognizes and protects both liberty of person and security of person. According to the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD), deprivation of liberty is arbitrary when it results from the exercise of fundamental rights including free expression and association as laid down in article 19 of the ICCPR and article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Moreover, interference in the work of human rights defenders and lawyers in the form of arbitrary detention results in a violation of the right to a fair trial under article 14 of the ICCPR.

The Iranian government should immediately and unconditionally release the three arbitrarily detained human rights defenders and drop all charges. The Iranian government should also guarantee in all circumstances that all human rights defenders, journalists, and lawyers in Iran are able to carry out their legitimate professional activities without fear of reprisals and free of all restrictions. We furthermore call on the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights as well as the member states of the Human Rights Council to raise their cases with the Iranian government at the highest levels, and to pressure them to uphold the rights of these lawyers and human rights defenders.

Sincerely,

Human Rights Watch The Miaan Group International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) Human Rights Activists in Iran Lawyers for Lawyers FEMENA Project on Middle East Democracy (POMED) The Kurdistan Human Rights Network ARTICLE 19 All Human Rights for All in Iran Front Line Defenders United for Iran PEN America Centre for Supporters of Human Rights Siamak Pourzand Foundation Association of Human Rights of the Azerbaijani People of Iran (AHRAZ) Baloch Activists Campaign (BAC) Impact Iran Center for Human Rights in Iran The Association of Human Rights in Kurdistan – Geneva (KMMK-G) Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran Iran Human Right Documentation Center Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO)

آزادی بازداشت خودسرانه مدافعان سلامت در ایران

ما، اعضای جامعه مدنی و سازمان‌های حقوق بشری امضا کننده این بیانیه، خواهان آزادی فوری مدافعان برجسته حقوق بشر مهدی محمودیان، آرش کیخسروی و مصطفی نیلی هستیم، که از تاریخ [۲۳ مرداد ۱۴۰۰] ۱۴ اوت ۲۰۲۱ به‌طور خودسرانه توسط مقامات ایرانی بازداشت شده‌اند. ما همچنین از جامعه بین‌المللی می‌خواهیم که ایران را ترغیب کند که به تعهدات بین‌المللی حقوق بشری خود پایبند باشد و به این بازداشت‌های خودسرانه پایان دهد.

در [۲۳ مرداد ۱۴۰۰] ۱۴ اوت ۲۰۲۱ مقامات ایرانی به طور خودسرانه گروهی متشکل از هفت مدافع حقوق بشر، از جمله پنج وکیل و یک خبرنگار، را در حالی که آماده شکایت از کارگروه ملی مبارزه با کرونای کشور، از جمله وزیر بهداشت و سایر مقامات مسوول به دلیل سو مدیریت در بحران کووید-۱۹ بودند، دستگیر کردند. مدافعان حقوق بشر و وکلا، در دفتر انجمن حمایت از حقوق شهروندی در شهر تهران که یک سازمان حقوق بشری تازگی تاسیس و ثبت شده‌ است، بازداشت شدند. دو وکیل،لیلا حیدری و محمد هادی عرفانیان پس از چند ساعت آزاد شدند. دو تن دیگر از بازداشت شدگان این گروه، محمدرضا فقیهی وکیل و مریم افرافراز مدافع حقوق بشر ، نیز در تاریخ [۷ شهریور ۱۴۰۰] ۲۹ اوت ۲۰۲۱ به قید وثیقه آزاد شدند. سه عضو دیگر گروه، محمودیان مدافع حقوق بشر و خبرنگار، و نیلی و کیخسروی وکلای حقوق بشر، همچنان بیش از سه ماه است که در زندان بسر می‌‌برند و محاکمه آنها در جریان است.

در نامه سرگشاده‌ای که محمودیان، نیلی و کیخسروی در اکتبر ۲۰۲۱ منتشر کردند، آمده است که در زندان با نقض حقوق خود ، از جمله اینکه بیش از یک ماه در سلول انفرادی نگه داشته شدند و تحت فشار قرار گرفتند تا از شکایت خودداری کنند، مواجه بوده‌اند. دو هفته پس از دستگیری، سخنگوی قوه قضاییه ایران اعلام کرد که اتهامات بازداشت شدگان «اخلال در نظم عمومی» است. در[ ۲۴ آبان ۱۴۰۰] ۱۵ نوامبر ۲۰۲۱ جمعی از مدافعان و فعالان حقوق بشر ایرانی در داخل کشور با انتشار بیانیه‌ای با بیش از ۵۰۰ امضا،بازداشت و اتهامات آنها را محکوم کردند و تاکید کردند که بازداشت و اتهام آنها ناقض ضمانت دادرسی عادلانه طبق اصل ۳۴ قانون اساسی ایران است و خواستار آزادی فوری بازداشت شدگان آن شدند.

در اواخر تابستان سال جاری ،ایران با پنجمین پیک کوید- ۱۹ با نرخ رسمی مرگ بیش از ۶۰۰ نفر در روز مواجه شد. در مجموع با بیش از ۱۲۸۰۰۰ مرگ از زمان شروع همه گیری کوید -۱۹ مسوولین بارها از ارائه جزییات برنامه‌های خود در راستای تولید واکسن‌های داخلی و تغییر مکرر سیاست های واردات واکسن کوتاهی کرده اند .شهروندان ایرانی خشم خود را در شبکه های اجتماعی از سو مدیریت، عدم شفافیت و سیاست‌های نامشخص واکسیناسیون دولت در شش ماهه اول سال ۲۰۲۱ ابراز کرده‌اند. محمودیان، نیلی و کیخسروی در شکایت ثبت نشده خود، احساسات ایرانیان بی‌شماری را تکرار کردند و استدلال کردند که مقاماتی که تولید و واردات واکسن را به تعویق می‌اندازند، مسوول بدتر شدن پیامدهای بهداشتی این همه‌گیری هستند.

ما سازمان‌های که بیانیه زیر را امضا کردیم، بازداشت خودسرانه محمودیان، نیلی و کیخسروی را محکوم می‌کنیم. ما اعتقاد داریم که بازداشت این افراد مرتبط به فعالیت‌های حقوق بشری آنها است و با قصد محدود کردن فعالیت‌های حقوق بشری آنها بر خلاف قوانین بین‌المللی حقوق بشر صورت گرفته است. ایران یکی از کشورهای عضو میثاق بین المللی حقوق مدنی و سیاسی (ICCPR) است که در سال ۱۹۷۵ به تصویب رسیده است. این معاهده برابری در برابر قانون و حمایت یکسان از قانون و همچنین نمایندگی قانونی برای تضمین حمایت از حقوق را تضمین می کند. ماده ۹ میثاق بین‌المللی حقوق مدنی و سیاسی آزادی شخص و امنیت افراد را به رسمیت می‌شناسد و از آن حمایت می‌کند.

به گفته WGAD ( کارگروه بازداشت‌های خودسرانه)، محرومیت از آزادی زمانی خودسرانه است که ناشی از اعمال حقوق اساسی از جمله آزادی بیان و اجتماع طبق ماده ۱۹ میثاق بین‌المللی حقوق مدنی و سیاسی سیاسی و ماده ۱۹ اعلامیه جهانی حقوق بشر باشد. علاوه بر این، مداخله در کار مدافعان حقوق بشر و وکلا در قالب نتایج بازداشت خودسرانه نقض حق محاکمه عادلانه طبق ماده ۱۴ میثاق بین المللی حقوق مدنی و سیاسی حقوق بشر است.

دولت ایران باید فورا و بدون قید و شرط این سه مدافع حقوق بشر را که خودسرانه بازداشت شده اند آزاد کند و تمامی اتهامات آنها را کنار بگذارد. دولت ایران همچنین باید در هر شرایطی تضمین کند که تمامی مدافعان حقوق بشر، خبرنگاران و وکلا در ایران قادر به انجام فعالیت‌های حرفه‌ای مشروع خود بدون ترس از انتقام و عاری از هرگونه محدودیت هستند. ما همچنین از کمیساریای عالی حقوق بشر سازمان ملل متحد و کشورهای عضو شورای حقوق بشر می‌خواهیم که پرونده‌های خود را با دولت ایران در بالاترین سطح مطرح کنند و آنها را برای حمایت از حقوق این وکلا و مدافعان حقوق بشر تحت فشار قرار دهند.

۱- دیده‌بان حقوق بشر

۲- گروه میان

۳- سرویس بین المللی حقوق بشر (ISHR)

۴- فعالان حقوق بشر در ایران

۵- وکلا برای وکلا

۶- فمینا

۷- پروژه روی دموکراسی خاورمیانه (POMED)

۸- شبکه‌ی حقوق بشر کردستان

۹- آرتیکل ۱۹

۱۰- همه‌ حقوق بشر برای همه ایران

۱۱- فرانت لاین دیفندرز

۱۲- اتحاد برای ایران

۱۳- پن آمریکا

۱۴- مرکز حامیان حقوق بشر

۱۵- بنیاد سیامک پورزند

۱۶- انجمن حقوق بشر مردم آذربایجان ایران (AHRAZ)

۱۷- کمپین فعالان بلوچ (BAC)

۱۸- ایمپکت ایران

۱۹- مرکز حقوق بشر در ایران (کمپین حقوق بشر ایران)

۲۰- انجمن حقوق بشر کردستان- ژنو (KMMK-G)

۲۱- مرکز عبدالرحمن برومند برای حقوق بشر در ایران

۲۲- مرکز اسناد حقوق بشر ایران

۲۳- حقوق بشر ایران (IHRNGO)