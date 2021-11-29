Who Will Support the People of Iran?

Dear Friends and Supporters,

The Iranian people have risked and lost their lives protesting the unjust policies of their government, given up years of freedom to sit behind bars for defending human rights, and endured decades of repression and hardship.

Since 2008, the Center for Human Rights in Iran has been bringing their voices to the international community and fighting for them.

We need your support to ensure this vital work continues.

“The Iranian leadership has demonstrated it will not allow accountability for unlawful state actions,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, a U.S.-based advocacy group. “It is up to the international community to avoid distraction and expediency and defend the rights of the people of Iran.”

It’s the international community to which Mahyar Ebrahimi is appealing. He filed a complaint with the United Nations Human Rights Council that wasshared with ABC News by Ghaemi’s group — ABC News, November 2021

In the last 12 months, your support has helped us:

Successfully advocate with the US government for the de-politicization of COVID-19 vaccine distribution policies and build support in Iran to overturn the Iranian authorities’ ban on foreign vaccines. Vaccinations in Iran have greatly increased due to this work.

vaccine distribution policies and build support in Iran to overturn the Iranian authorities’ ban on foreign vaccines. Vaccinations in Iran have greatly increased due to this work. Galvanize US government support for providing more personal tech and communication products to the Iranian people, strengthening their internet access and ability to evade online surveillance and repressive censorship.

and ability to evade online surveillance and repressive censorship. Lead the campaign to seek accountability for the victims of Iran’s crushing of the November 2019 protests , bringing major US media coverage of the killings and supporting a new justice seeking movement amongst civil society in Iran.

for the victims of Iran’s crushing of the , bringing major US media coverage of the killings and supporting a new justice seeking movement amongst civil society in Iran. Lead the campaign to focus international attention on the crimes against humanity committed by Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, prompting UN and other global statements calling for independent investigations of his crimes.

Please give generously to the Center on this Giving Tuesday

Thank you for your support,

The Center for Human Rights in Iran