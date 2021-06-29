Oil Industry Workers Go on National Strike in Iran

Significant Shift from Protest Rallies to Work Stoppages

For the past week workers at refineries, petrochemical plants and power stations in Iran have been on a national strike, demanding payment of back wages, pay increases to reflect inflation and improvements in health and safety at the workplace.

The depth and breadth of the strike has raised speculation that it has the potential to cripple the country, similar to the oil industry strikes of 1979. If the strikes continue, it could shut down vital parts of the economy. As a result, the security establishment is keeping a close eye on developments.

A statement released by the Council of Protesting and Striking Temporary Contract Oil Company Workers, said: “We…will continue our protest and strike to express against our present unbearable economic poor conditions, such as minimum unpaid wages, daily reduction of our household purchasing power and the empty promises and we demand a better increase and higher wages and salaries, adequate social security and better living conditions.”

“Protesters and strikers in other sectors have been waiting for oil workers to join their ranks and now it has happened,” said labor activist Sattar Rahmani in an interview with the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) on June 24, 2021. “It’s a turning point in the labor struggles of the recent decades.”

“The demands of oil and petrochemical workers are the same as other sectors but strikes in the oil industry are going to get more attention and therefore play an important role in spreading the protests to the entire labor community,” he added.

While the sheer number of strikes has made it difficult to suppress all of them by brute force, the striking workers are being confronted by other means of repression, such as expulsion and intimidation.

Moreover, the election of the ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi as president has dashed hopes for a rapid resolution and increased the possibility that the protests will spread to other sectors.

Worker Demands: Fair and Paid Wages, Insurance, Health and Safety Measures

The oil and petrochemical workers’ primary demand is higher pay as the country experiences historic inflation rates. For the year ending June 21, 2021, prices of goods and services jumped 43 percent, the highest annual rate in 26 years, according to figures released by the Statistical Center of Iran.

Workers are also unhappy about conditions at the workplace, especially in the field, which lack health and safety measures, despite Iran’s high COVID-19 infection rate. Seasonal contract workers, who usually work 24 days in a month, are also seeking to reduce it to 20 days.

The problems are largely due to projects being increasingly carried out by private companies who hire workers on a temporary basis with lower pay, creating a disparity with official workers and employees in the oil industry who receive higher pay and benefits.

Hopelessness in the face of the severe and sustained economic strains has led to an increase in the number of suicides committed by workers.

“After years of working for this company, the managers are asking the workers to sign a six-month contract on a blank piece of paper,” said an unnamed worker at the Hoveizeh oil field in southwest Iran, where one of his colleagues died of suicide in June 2020 after he was unable to collect his back pay.

Companies’ refusal to pay back wages has been a chronic problem Iranian workers face, leaving many families economically desperate and with little effective recourse or remedy. And the use of temporary and/or blank contracts has significantly increased over the last decade to encompass the majority of Iranian workers; under such contracts workers receive little if any of the insurance and benefits that are required under Iranian law.

On June 21, 2021, strikes began at refineries and quickly spread to many petrochemical plants and a number of power stations. Many employees stopped work and left their posts. The strikes are a significant tactical shift compared to protest rallies of the past which usually did not include work stoppages.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is dependent on revenues generated by the export of crude oil and petrochemical products. A prolonged strike by workers could have a serious impact on the country’s finances, on top of tight sanctions imposed by the US.

The Government’s Response: Firing, Intimidation and Hiring Restrictions

The security establishment is trying to undermine the protests with various measures, from firing labor activists, to imposing more stringent hiring practices to keep out “troublemakers” and bringing discord among workers by pitting parallel state-controlled labor organizations against independent unions.

One June 23, 2021, the Free Workers Union of Iran reported that Tehran refinery officials had reacted to a strike at one of its units by firing 700 protesting workers. The refinery’s public relations official denied the layoffs as “completely false.”

“Ebrahim Raisi, [with his history of repression] as a member of the Death Committee [which ordered the extrajudicial executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988], is going to see the labor protests as a national security threat and the state will resort to more repressive measures to confront the labor protests and strikes,” Rahmani told CHRI.

“We’re going to witness a new front shaping against labor protests. If the workers don’t unite now, they will lose a historical opportunity and face a government and judiciary that’s ready to crack down and crush them with brutality,” he continued.

The growing strikes in the oil industry prompted Parliament’s Energy Committee to hold an emergency meeting with Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh and other officials on June 24 to discuss the crisis.

“Given the rightful concerns of our dear workers who are struggling in the frontline of the economic war with the enemy, the heads of all three branches of state, our committee and other agencies are looking into the matter to find a solution,” said the chairman of the Parliament’s Energy Committee Fereydoun Hassanvand.

“The Energy Committee is recommending that the three branches of state should coordinate and issue the necessary orders and permits,” he added.

The Authorities May Resort to Violence if Strikes Continue

The longer the strikes go on, the more likely it is that the state may resort to violence in order to squash the strikes. At the same time, however, government officials may have to give in to some of the workers’ demands.

Protests by relatively well-paid official oil industry personnel have been rare. However, in the past year more of them have joined the protests after a ceiling was imposed on their salaries, reducing their take-home pay. Their participation in the strikes will be far more paralyzing than seasonal workers who currently make up the majority of the strikers.

“The latest strikes have raised optimism that all working-class protesters, including teachers, retirees, farmers, nurses and even students, will close ranks and shape a general labor strike in the country,” labor activist Rahmani told CHRI.

He continued, “Delayed salaries, security measures at the workplace, problems with health insurance, layoffs and poor safety conditions are some of the issues facing all workers and that means it is the best time for labor groups to unite and bring solidarity among all protesters.

“We must not allow these unprecedented and widespread protests to erode with the passage of time. It is necessary for all sectors of society that oppose the status quo, including the Writers Association of Iran and other activists, to support and join these strikes.”

The full statement by the workers follows here: