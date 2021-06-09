“Do You Also Sleep With a Clear Conscience?” (An Open Letter to Candidate Raisi’s Wife)

In 2017, when Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi launched his first presidential campaign, Effat Mahbaz–the widow of a political prisoner killed during mass executions in the 1980s–published an open letter to Raisi’s wife highlighting Raisi’s role in what the UN says should be investigated as “crimes against humanity.”

“Did you know that the lives of hundreds of women like me were destroyed in the absence of their loved ones due to your husband’s verdicts?” Effat Mahbaz, herself a former political prisoner, asked Raisi’s wife, Jamila Alam al-Hoda.

Do you also sleep with a clear conscience, like your husband?” wrote Mahbaz.

Raisi launched his second presidential campaign in June 2021–after all prominent so-called “moderate” candidates were disqualified.

In 1988, Raisi was appointed to a four-man “death committee” by then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini, which paved the way for at least 4,500-5,000 prisoners to be executed and buried in unmarked mass and individual graves, based on the committee’s determination of their “loyalty” to the newly established Islamic Republic. These prisoners had already been tried and were serving their issued prison sentences.

Mahbaz’s powerful words and chilling message about Raisi’s ruthless path to power and lack of accountability were excerpted, translated, and published as a video by the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI). A partial transcript has also been provided below.

Ms. Alamolhoda

How do you feel that

your husband

who murdered my husband

wants to be president

of the entire Iranian nation?

My husband,

Alireza (Shapour) Eskandari

along with hundreds of other

innocent young people…

–who didn’t believe in

armed struggle,

nor did their organization–

was among the first to be

executed by firing squad

at dawn on July 27, 1988.

Did you know that your husband

who was 28 at the time

issued hundreds of death sentences

against these young people?

They buried my husband

in a mass grave in Khavaran.

Do you know about Khavaran?

Have you heard about

the mothers who one night

dug in the dirt

and found their loved ones

buried next to each other

in a mass grave?

Ms. Jamileh Alamolhoda

As a university professor, you are

instructing the children of this land.

It seems very strange to me

that you love a man who began

sentencing people to death

at a young age and

that you made him a role model

for your children.

You must know that your husband

from the age of 20

began sentencing young people to death

when he was a prosecutor in Karaj and Hamedan.

How many children do you have? I don’t know.

Unfortunately, I didn’t get the chance

to create a child with my love

because he was imprisoned

and executed by your husband’s order.

Did you know that the lives of

hundreds of women like me

were destroyed in the absence of

their loved ones

due to your husband’s verdicts?

Thousands of women

have been crying tears of blood

these past 30 years.

Do you also sleep with a clear conscience

like your husband?