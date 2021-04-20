US, EU Should Seek Release of Dual-National Hostages in Tandem with Nuclear Talks

April 20, 2021—The situation of dual-nationals and foreign persons taken hostage and imprisoned by the Iranian government has not only remained unchanged, but in certain cases it has deteriorated, despite the new US administration’s approach to Iran and resumption of nuclear talks between the P5+1 and Iran in recent weeks.

It is essential that the US and EU prioritize the release of these hostages, many of whom have been held in Iran’s prisons for years, in tandem with the nuclear negotiations with Iran.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) urges the Biden administration and EU officials to vigorously pursue both bilateral and multilateral tracks to gain the release of dual-nationals and foreigners still held in Iran.

“The US and EU should form a united front to prioritize the cruel and unlawful imprisonment of the many dual and foreign nationals held in Iran,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of (CHRI).

“Failure to effectively address Iran’s hostage-taking green lights the practice and leaves other dual nationals at risk of being nabbed to be used as political pawns,” Ghaemi added.

There are currently at least 14 dual-nationals and one foreigner held in Iran, including:

Emad Shargi (Iranian-American businessman), Siamak Namazi (Iranian-American consultant), Baquer Namazi (Iranian-American civil society leader), Morad Tahbaz (Iranian-American environmentalist and businessman), Fariba Adelkhah (Iranian-French academic), Ahmedreza Djalili (Iranian-Swedish scientist), Nahid Taghavi (Iranian-German), Jamshid Sharmahd (Iranian-German political activist), Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliff (Iranian-British), Anoosh Ashoori (Iranian-British businessman), Aras Amiri (Iranian-British), Mehran Raoof (Iranian-British activist), Massud Mossaheb (Iranian-Austrian businessman), Kamran Ghaderi (Iranian-Austrian businessman), Kamal Alavi (Iranian-Swiss businessman), and Benjamin Briere (French tourist).

The health of several of the above individuals has worsened in recent months, with some now facing catastrophic and permanent health ramifications, if not death. For example: