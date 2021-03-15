“Art for Change” Prints by Shirin Neshat, Kour Pour, Arghavan Khosrav to Benefit Center for Human Rights in Iran

March 15, 2021 — Proceeds from museum-quality, collectible prints by three renowned Iranian-American artists will benefit the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) in the inaugural “Changemaker” series by the sponsor, Art for Change.

“We’re honored to be chosen for this inspiring initiative by exceptional artists,” said CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi. “Art for Change’s dual mission of supporting great causes and artists is truly innovative and inspiring.”

Curated by artist, digital influencer and CHRI Junior Board Member Pari Ehsan, the series will be exhibited online March 17-21 for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, and will be available for purchase through the Art for Change website.

“Art for Change utilizes contemporary art as a vehicle for social change,” said founder and chief curator Jeanne Masel. “We are proud to support the important work being done at CHRI to help advocate for human rights.”

In November 2019, distinguished visual artist Shirin Neshat curated an acclaimed exhibition sponsored by CHRI and featuring 13 diverse women artists of Iranian heritage that was exhibited at the High Line Nine gallery in New York City.

Fifty percent of the total net proceeds of prints sold during the benefit exhibition will directly benefit the participating artists and 20% will benefit CHRI.

Art for Change encourages artists to maintain a significant portion of proceeds under the belief that direct investment in individuals is vital to a thriving cultural ecosystem.

