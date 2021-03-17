A Message of Hope and Strength to the People of Iran this Nowruz

March 17, 2021—As Iranian families remember the beautiful traditions of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, we ask our friends and supporters for renewed solidarity and a commitment to support the basic rights of all Iranians.

While facing a devastating pandemic, prolonged economic pain and ruthless repression, the people of Iran have demonstrated tremendous courage, patience and generosity.

This Nowruz, the Center for Human Rights in Iran asks you to stand with them and please donate generously to two U.S.-based charities that are providing vital help to Iranians:

Moms Against Poverty

Relief International

Both charities hold valid OFAC licenses and can legally send funds and supplies to Iran.

During these difficult times, we send a message of hope and strength to the people of Iran with the arrival of Nowruz.

From all of us at the Center for Human Rights in Iran, we thank you and wish you health, hope and happiness for the New Year.