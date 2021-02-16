Instagram: Give Us Our Account Back!

Non-Profit Writes Open Letter to Instagram in Hopes of Recovering Advocacy Account

*Update, February 17: A personal contact at Facebook kindly helped us access our account again, which you can follow here.

February 16, 2021

Dear Instagram Customer Support Staff,

We are writing this open letter to request that you give us our verified account back–a process we initiated through your recommended channels more than one month ago. A technical issue has been preventing us from accessing our account since January 15, 2021, and it is now clear that the only way we can regain control is if an actual person at Instagram looks into our case.

We have exhausted every means of troubleshooting the issue and contacting Instagram on our own–through your automated account recovery process, through your help pages, through your automated support forms and through third parties that have contacts at Instagram.

Yet while our account is visibly active for viewing on your platform, we have no means of logging in to continue posting content.

As a small and independent non-profit organization, we depend on our social media platforms for our advocacy efforts and have spent years building our followerships.

We understand that Instagram has millions of users and cannot currently look into each case individually. However, we have lost access to our account through no fault of our own and are deeply disturbed by the lack of available means of getting support when it is absolutely crucial.

We urge you to have a representative contact us so we can get our account back.

Thank you for your attention,

Hadi Ghaemi

Executive Director, Center for Human Rights in Iran