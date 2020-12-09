Beautiful Holiday Gift: A Book of Illustrations and Essays on Human Rights

CHRI’s “Days to Remember” Now Available on Amazon

A Special Gift for Friends and Family Who Support Human Rights

December 9, 2020—Days to Remember: International Human Rights Days and the Pursuit of Human Dignity in Iran, a collection of beautifully rendered illustrations accompanied by fascinating essays on the state of human rights in Iran, is now available on Amazon.

Purchase your book on Amazon here.

The book, published by the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), highlights the days set aside by the international community for reflection and action on rights that are fundamental to the human condition—and the struggle for these rights in Iran.

Days to Remember is not only a special holiday gift for those on your list who believe in the imperative of supporting human rights, purchase of the book will also support the vital work of the Center to protect and promote human rights in Iran.

Artists have long been among the most eloquent voices for human rights, communicating in ways that reach us irrespective of political or linguistic boundaries. For this reason, the Center asked an Iranian-born illustrator, who requested anonymity, to visualize the issues addressed by these international days.

Each illustration is accompanied by a short essay which reflects upon the relevance of these international days to Iran. They are a source of information and insight, examining such issues as child marriage, literacy, violence against women, religious freedom, poverty, refugees, political prisoners and environmental degradation.

In a deep sense, Days to Remember is a call to action, illustrating the distance between the rights championed by these international days and the current reality in Iran. The book includes a special foreword by the distinguished scholar and women’s rights activist Dr. Nina Ansary, on “A New Approach to Envisioning Human Rights.”

Each day presented in this book also represents an opportunity to mark the brave efforts of the many human rights activists, lawyers, journalists and others who work to advance human rights in Iran, often at great personal cost. It is our hope that this book will remind us of our shared humanity and destiny, and help to inspire citizens around the world to join in the struggle for human rights, tolerance and dignity for all.

Purchase your book on Amazon here.