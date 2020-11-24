A Special Holiday Sale: Persian-Inspired Designs to Support Human Rights

Shop for your holiday gifts

AND

support human rights!

The Center for Human Rights in Iran announces its

Virtual Holiday Sale

Featuring beautiful pieces of jewelry, clothing and other works

by a select group of Iranian artists and designers

Launching on #GivingTuesday on Instagram Live

with hosts

fashion designer Amir Taghi (@amirtaghicollection)

jeweler Mona Assemi (@mona_assemi)

and social media influencer Pari Ehsan (@paridust)

For a sneak preview of our wonderful items for sale join

Actress and human rights advocate Nazanin Boniadi

and Amir Taghi on Instagram Live

Friday, November 27, 4pm EST

A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Center

Amir Taghi founded his women’s luxury ready-to-wear line in 2018. Clean sculptural lines, creative draping, and custom prints are central to the brand, established and produced in New York City. His creative vision is eclectic – doused with classical Persian references and tailored with southern charm.

Bahar Sabzevari is a visual artist based in New York who explores identity through self-portraiture, narrative painting and drawing. By integrating Persian motifs, religious details and characters into her self-portraits, she explores the concept of nostalgia and creates illusions of a lost age of Persian glory.

Mona Assemi founded her namesake jewelry line combining inspiration from traditional Persian culture and modern American lifestyles. The New York-based designer combines sculptural clean lines, sumptuous crystals, and elegant metals to create a liquid dripping aesthetic for her signature collection. Her line has adorned celebrities such as Beyonce, Katie Holmes and Jessica Alba.

Nazanin Boniadi is an Iranian-born, SAG and AACTA award nominated actress and renowned activist. Her film and TV credits include Hotel Mumbai and Homeland. A Board Member of the Center and an Amnesty International UK Ambassador, Nazanin has campaigned globally for human rights. Her opinions have been published in leading global media and she has been keynote speaker at high-level, international government forums.

Nazanin Noroozi is a multidisciplinary artist who works with moving images, painting, printmaking and book arts. Her works have been widely exhibited in both the USA and Iran and featured in publications including Elephant Magazine, the FT and The Brooklyn Rail. She creates limited edition handmade blank artist books in which she uses fragments of her films and paintings on the covers and hand-binds each notebook individually.

Pari Ehsan, a former architect and interior designer, is the creator behind Pari Dust, a digital platform for art and fashion. In 2014, the CFDA nominated Pari for its inaugural Fashion Instagrammer of the Year. Pari Dust explores new ways to combine elements of our visual world, offering windows into contemporary art, fashion and the built environment through a unique lens.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran is a nonprofit, independent, nonpartisan 501(c) organization, dedicated to the protection and promotion of human rights in Iran.