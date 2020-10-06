“We Must Not be Silent” Watch the New “Nasrin” Documentary

Available for viewing within the U.S. at the Globe Docs Film Festival from October 1-12, 2020, “Nasrin” is a new feature documentary about one of the world’s most courageous human rights activists and political prisoners, Iranian attorney Nasrin Sotoudeh–and the women’s rights movement she’s helping lead.

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman, the documentary features never-before-seen footage of the defense attorney’s life before she was imprisoned in Tehran on trumped-up charges in 2018, and gives viewers a taste of the Iranian judicial system she and other human rights lawyers in the country are risking their lives to navigate.

Join the #FreeNasrin awareness campaign by sharing her story on social media and stay informed about her case and those of other Iranian prisoners of conscience here.