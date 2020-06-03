Get Up, Stand Up: Protest and the Struggle for Justice 

The murder of George Floyd was not just the killing of one man, it was an assault on justice and the rule of law. It is one instance of many in which police violence is systematically inflicted upon people of color with impunity.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran condemns his killing, extends our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Floyd, and expresses our support and admiration for all those who are peacefully protesting the racism and unlawfulness that continues to infect law enforcement in the US.

In the words of American attorney and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, “Hopelessness is the enemy of justice.” Let us all pledge to work to reveal and uproot this injustice wherever it resides, so that not one more innocent life will be taken by those whom we rely upon to protect us.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran

New York

June 3, 2020