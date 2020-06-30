Designer Amir Taghi Donates Net Proceeds from Mask Sales to Center for Human Rights in Iran

This July, Support CHRI by Purchasing Masks from Amir Taghi’s Fashion Line

June 30, 2020 – The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) is pleased to announce that Iranian American fashion designer Amir Taghi is generously donating 100% of net proceeds from his specially designed masks to CHRI as part of his “Mask of the Month” campaign.

“Iran has always held a special part in my heart,” said Taghi, whose brand is headquartered in New York City. “Even though I was born and raised in the United States, my parents made sure that we knew we came from a culture with thousands of years of history.”

Taghi notes that his women’s luxury ready-to-wear brand grew out of a desire to showcase positive aspects of Persian culture.

“Collaborating with CHRI is an extension of what my parents instilled in me: to give back to the culture that inspired me,” he added. “With this collaboration, I want to raise funds for an organization that supports and promotes human rights.”

The masks—beautifully crafted with a classic, Persian-style cloth and promoted on social media by renowned Iranian diaspora personalities with the “AmirTaghiMasks4Change” hashtag—are only available for the month of July via Taghi’s website.

As an independent, non-partisan, non-profit civil society organization that has been defending human rights in Iran since 2008, CHRI is pleased to continue its Arts, Culture, and Society program by collaborating with socially conscious and innovative members of the Iranian diaspora.

CHRI’s 2019 art exhibition, “A Bridge Between You and Everything”, curated by celebrated visual artist Shirin Neshat and featuring 13 Iranian-born women artists, received widespread international coverage from media outlets including CNN, the Art Newspaper, Vanity Fair, W Magazine, and the Financial Times.

“We’re happy and grateful to be chosen as the latest recipient of Amir Taghi’s donation campaign,” said CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi.

“It’s heartening to work with artists who are deeply interested in advocating for an Iran that is inclusive and tolerant of free speech and expression,” he added.

*Available only until the end of July, the masks can be purchased here.

*Spread the word by sharing an image of yourself wearing the masks on social media with hashtag, #AmirTaghiMasks4Change