Persian Translation: UN Guidance on Protecting People with Disabilities from COVID-19



May 12, 2020 – The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) today published an unofficial Persian translation of the UN’s recent guidance note and accompanying press release on how states can mitigate the disproportionate risks faced by persons with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Iranian government’s handling of this pandemic has endangered everyone, particularly vulnerable communities such as people with disabilities who faced multiple barriers to accessing adequate healthcare prior to the outbreak,” said CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi.

“Ensuring that people with disabilities can easily access information and protective gear that will protect them from this virus as well as medical treatment should be among the Iranian government’s top priorities,” he added.

According to the guidance note, people with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic due to “attitudinal, environmental and institutional barriers that are reproduced in the COVID-19 response.”

Governments can mitigate the risks faced by this community by implementing key policies and measures such as prohibiting the denial of medical treatment on the basis of disability, ensuring priority testing, and identifying and removing barriers to treatment.

