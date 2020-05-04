Coronavirus in Iran: Information Saves Lives

Together We Can Help

This Giving Tuesday Now, please support our campaign to save the lives of Iranians gravely endangered by the government’s disregard for COVID-19 safety measures.

All donations in the next 48 hours will be MATCHED by a generous private donor

What We Are Doing:

Getting crucial health information translated into Persian to protect vulnerable populations

into Persian to protect vulnerable populations Securing UN statements calling on Iran to improve COVID-19 safety measures in Iran’s prisons and free endangered prisoners of conscience and dual nationals

in Iran’s prisons and prisoners of conscience and dual nationals Keeping international media focused on the Iranian government’s dangerous mishandling of the outbreak

on the Iranian government’s dangerous mishandling of the outbreak Maintaining constant international pressure on Iran for the release of political prisoners from crowded and unhygienic prisons

Iran has temporarily released thousands of prisoners including some prisoners of conscience and dual nationals, but many more have been left behind, including prominent human rights attorney Nasrin Sotoudeh. We need your support to continue this critical work.

Save Lives, Make Your Tax-Deductible Donation Today