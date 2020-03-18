Coronavirus in Iran: How You Can Help

Stand with Healthcare Workers Battling COVID-19

March 18, 2020 — The Center for Human Rights in Iran stands in solidarity with the people of Iran during this time of great national trauma and suffering, and sends a message of hope and strength with the arrival of the Persian New Year.

As Iranian families remember the beautiful traditions of Nowruz, we ask for renewed strength, commitment and solidarity so that we may stand together and continue our work defending the basic rights of all Iranians.

This Nowruz, consider giving to U.S.-based charities legally working with charities in Iran that are helping courageous healthcare workers battle the country’s deadly COVID-19 outbreak:

Relief International

Moms Against Poverty

Both charities hold valid OFAC licenses and can legally send funds and supplies to Iran.

From all of us at the Center for Human Rights in Iran, we thank you for your commitment and wish you a New Year of strength and fulfilled hopes.