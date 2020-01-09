UN Experts Call on Iran to Release Detained Protesters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Iran’s judiciary should free all women and men who were arbitrarily detained as state forces violently repressed street protests this past November, said a group of UN human rights experts* on December 20, 2019.

Up to 200,000 people took part in protests after the Iranian Government announced a new fuel policy. Official sources state that at least 7,000 protesters were arrested, thousands of whom are still in detention, according to the UN press release.

The experts also fear that detainees will be denied the right to a fair trial because of Iran’s failure to adhere to due process standards, especially for those who have voiced opposition to the Government.

“Senior officials have said that protesters will face severe punishment,” the experts said. “We have already seen Iranian state television broadcast so-called ‘confessions’, despite claims that these are being obtained under duress. Many detainees are also reportedly being denied the right to a lawyer of their choosing.

“We urge the Government and the judiciary to ensure that all those accused of crimes go through court proceedings that adhere to international fair trial standards, including the presumption of innocence.”